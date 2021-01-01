Absolute™ Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Graduated Round Bracelet - Silver - 6.75

Absolute™ Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Graduated Round Bracelet A classic, this elegantly tapered, tennis bracelet-inspired bangle features prong-set rounds, and is a jewelry-box staple fab for any outfit, any mood. Small approx. 1/4"W; fits: 6-1/4" Average approx. 1/4"W; fits 6-3/4" Large approx. 1/4"W; fits 7" Stamped .925; sterling silver Hidden box clasp with safety catch Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Small - 6.50ct, Average - 7ct, Large - 7.25ct Clear Absolute Cubic Zirconia: Round