From stackable expressions
Sterling Silver Antiqued Ring
Advertisement
With an antiqued finish, this stackable ring will give you the look that you need to add to your collection. This ring features a beautiful pattern that is flawlessly executed. This pattern adds some needed texture and will stand out when worn with other stackable rings. This ring has an average metal weight of two grams. Available in whole sizes five, six, seven, eight, nine and 10. Express yourself in a unique and fun way with the new Stackable Expressions Collection. Choose from hundreds of rings that you can mix, match and stack together, allowing you to switch up your style in an instant. Stackable Expressions offers jewelry that is crafted from sterling silver, colorfully enameled, 14kt gold-plated, adorned with stunning diamonds and/or gemstones and more. The possibilities are endless with this incredible assortment of stackable jewelry.