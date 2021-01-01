From mine finds by jay king
Mine Finds by Jay King Sterling Silver Amethyst, Citrine and Black Spinel Earrings
Advertisement
Jay King Sterling Silver Amethyst, Citrine and Black Spinel Earrings Purple, yellow and black gemstones from around the globe converge to create these long, luscious earrings. Their dangling drops will bring a fun, fashionable touch to any outfit. Earrings measure approx. 2-1/8"L x 5/16"W Stamped .925 Pierced with wire backs Linear earring drops have freeform amethyst and round black spinel strung together in alternating pattern Yellow citrine bead accents Made in China Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Amethyst - Faceted freeform (8x5mm to 7x4mm); mined in South Africa Black Spinel - Faceted round (2mm); mined in Thailand Citrine - Faceted freeform (8x5mm); mined in Brazil