Stepping Into My 40Th Birthday Like A Boss Ladies Premium T-Shirt

Stepping Into My 40th Birthday Like A Boss Girly High Heel Crown 40th Birthday gifts Tee for women, ladies. Perfect gift for 40 Years old friend wife sister mom lady. Great idea for 40th birthday party Mother's Day Christmas Thanksgiving gifts If you or your mama mother auntie sister wife who are having a 40th birthday party, this glamorous 40th tee with Girly High Heel Crown and number 40 design is cool to celebrate their milestone - 40 Years of being awesome Tee This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.