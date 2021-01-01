Steppe Medium Semi Flush Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Polished - (123705-1006)

Contemporary materials, shapes and construction come together with the Steppe Medium Semi Flush Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge. This medium sized model is shorter in height, but is also composed of a set of side and bottom art glass diffusers and a hand-forged wrought-iron body, both of which are offered in various finishes. A square ceiling canopy stably holds the tiered, stair-step pattern of the ceiling light. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Grey. Finish: Burnished Steel, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting