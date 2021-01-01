From noble house
Noble House Stephen Modern Glam Iron Dining Chair, Rose Gold
Advertisement
Bring a classic look into your home with a glamorous twist. Featuring an impressive sturdy iron frame, our chair gives you a stable place to sit while bringing your interior space an extravagant atmosphere. The parallel slats of the backrest and seating pair perfectly with its curved edges, giving this chair a sleek look that accentuates its modern design. Complete with a brilliant electroplated finish, this chair offers greater wear resistance that is also protected from corrosion, making this the perfect addition to any home.MODERN GLAM: Our chair showcases dazzling metallic accents and curved edges that pair seamlessly with clean, straight lines for a luxurious modern glam look. Complemented with a minimalistic structure, this chair brings a sleek touch to any decor.IRON FRAME: Constructed of iron, the frame of this chair is made to be incredibly durable, ensuring that this piece will hold up under heavy use.ELECTROPLATED FINISH: The frame of this chair is beautifully finished using nickel electroplating, giving a gorgeous high-luster sheen to the piece. This prevents corrosion and promoted wear resistance.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This chair is 20.30” W x 19.10” D x 32.25” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming dining chair.ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this dining chair. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.