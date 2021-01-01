From soffli
Step 2 Soffli 16% Vitamin C Serum
Advertisement
This pH-adjusted 16% Vitamin C Serum helps reduce the look of sun spots and hyperpigmentation, leaving your skin looking bright, firm and smooth. Our secret is using a blend of potent antioxidant-rich Vitamin C (pure Ascorbic acid and stable 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic acid) at 16%, along with a proprietary blend of short, medium and long-chain hyaluronic acid molecules to deeply hydrate your skin at every level. To that we add ferulic acid and vitamin E which help leave your skin looking dewy and radiant. It comes in a slightly yellow and silky texture, so more substantive than water but lightweight and easily absorbed and not sticky for a Vitamin C serum.