Stenquist 5 - Piece Dining Set
Description
Features:Cross Cut Espresso Finish Veneer DesignEspresso PU Leather Seat CushionsFaux Marble InlayNumber of Items Included: 5Number of Benches Included: 0Number of Chairs Included: 4Upholstery Fill Material: FoamArms Included: NoBench Seating: NoUpholstered Bench: Leaf Storage Type: Fixed TableTable Shape: SquareLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Table Top Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Table Base Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Seating Material: Manufactured WoodSeating Material Details: Seat Manufactured Wood Type: Seating Wood Species: Upholstered Chair: YesUpholstery Material: Faux leatherNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGloss Finish: NoTable Top Color: Dark CherryTable Base Color: Dark CherrySeating Color: Dark CherryBreakfast Nook: NoSeating Capacity: 4Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: 4Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: 4Weight Capacity: 300Table Base Type: Four legChair Back Style: Slat Back;Solid BackWater Resistant: YesCountry of Origin: ChinaMirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Adjustable Table Height: NoDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalSpefications:ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: GSA Approved: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoFIRA Certified: CAL TB 116 Compliant: YesCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: Stiftung Warentest Note: SCS Certified: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesNFPA Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fire Rated: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Table: YesOverall Table Length: 48Overall Table Length When Fully Extended: Overall Table Length When Fully Collapsed: Overall Table Width: 36Overall Table Width When Fully Extended: Overall Table Width When Fully Collapsed: Leaf Length - End to End: Leaf Width - Side to Side: Tabletop Thickness: Overall Table Height - Top to Bottom: 30Table Leg Height - Top to Bottom: 29Overall Table Weight: 60Chairs: YesChair Height - Top to Bottom: 40Chair Width - Side to Side: 18Chair Depth - Front to Back: 22Chair Seat Height – Floor to Seat: 20Chair Arm Height - Floor to Arm: Chair Arm Width - Side to Side: Overall Chair Weight: 16.25Bench: NoBench Height - Top to Bottom: Bench Length - End to End: Bench Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Full Assembly NeededAdult Assembly Required: YesTools Needed for Assembly: Suggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: # of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Ha