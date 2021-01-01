From juice beauty
Juice Beauty Stem Cellular CC Cream - Light Medium 1.7 fl. oz
12-in-1 multi-tasking color-correcting cream delivers the ultimate in age-defying, skin perfecting results with zinc SPF 30 sunscreen. Benefits: Protects with Mineral Zinc SPF 30 Broad Spectrum Sun Protection No Chemical Sunscreens No Silicones or Dimethicones Reduces Appearance of Fine Lines & Wrinkles Creates a Radiant, Glowing Complexion Minimizes Appearance of Photo Aging Evens & Smoothes Skin Tone Rich in Antioxidants Skin Perfecting Color Mineral Tinted Coverage Made with Organic Ingredients Reef Safe Juice Beauty reef safe sunscreens are formulated without chemical SPF ingredients such as oxybenzone, which have been banned in Hawaii and Florida for harming coral reefs. Feel assured that you’re safeguarding your skin and our environment with Juice Beauty’s reef-friendly mineral zinc SPFs offering broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection.