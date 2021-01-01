Stem 2-Light Table Lamp by SkLO - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (LT273-WHT)

Advertisement
While appearing like a mirrored form, the fire-kissed globes of the Stem 2-Light Table Lamp from SkLO offer unique artisanal details backed by a Czech glassblowing tradition. The respect for tradition and process are core tenants to SkLO and designers/partners Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak. Stem represents refined modern design in its minimalist character while infusing tradition. Its brass base and slender column exemplify fine metalwork in their balanced composition of shapes. Fitted on a twin stem, double-dipped blown glass orbs made in the Czech Republic present an artisanal, process-driven note in their fire glazes mouths. The globes shine with warm ambient light and a diffused character, emphasizing their popping forms and a t-shaped silhouette. Developed in collaboration between Pavel Hanousek and husband and wife duo Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak, the glassblowing company SkLO was founded in the Czech Republic. SkLO, the Czech word for glass, draws inspiration from clean architectural lines and simple forms, Their unique pendants and chandeliers are crafted by glass masters in the Czech Republic and fuse the age-old tradition with modern functionality. Color: White. Finish: Dark Oxidized