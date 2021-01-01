HiTeak Furniture Stella Outdoor Folding Armchair - Color: Black

Elevate the relaxation of your outdoor patio time with a clean and modern piece of furniture. The Stella Outdoor Folding Armchair from HiTeak Furniture glides into the home with a light and appealing frame made of natural teak wood. A sense of flow is present throughout, from the gently curving armrests to the graceful high back. Sling fabric is stretched over the seat and backrest, creating a comforting experience whenever it is in use. Color: Black. Additional Color: Black Textilene. Finish: Hand Sanded Natural Teak