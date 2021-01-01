Stella LED Multi-Light Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Bronze - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (CHB0070-03-RB-CZ-C01-L3)

The Stella LED Multi-Light Pendant Light from Hammerton Studio is a stunning piece that effortlessly combines bold metal lines with sparkling glass. A series of robust metal bars suspend vertically at the ends of slender cables dropped from a shared canopy. Handcrafted cast zircon glass shades take on a crystal-like silhouette, with their faceted texture refracting light from integrated LEDs. Its unique design and inviting glow instantly add a heightened mood to modern interiors. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Oval. Color: Bronze. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze