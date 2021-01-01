From rosdorf park
Stella White Faux Leather Upholstered Nightstand W/Chrome Legs
With two storage drawers Stella Modern and Contemporary Faux Leather Upholstered Nightstand is perfect for keeping those everyday small items. Compact enough for sitting next to your bed or around the home for quick easy access. Meticulously crafted, the Stella is constructed of solid hardwood and plywood frame and upholstered in faux leather. The stainless steel drawers pulls and chromed steel legs instantly update the modern look of the Stella bed side table. Beautifully shaped, the Stella is a standout piece for any home looking to add a touch of refined style. Made in Malaysia, the Stella will require light assembly for the legs. Color: White