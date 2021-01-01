Stella 3 Light Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Polished Nickel - (H105603-PN)

Mitzi by Hudson Valley's Stella 3-Light Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light was designed in 2017. Add a little whimsy to your space with round, opal glossy glass shades. Diffused, glowing light emanates from this illustrious design. Available in Aged Brass, Old Bronze or Polished Nickel finish. With less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lighting's grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, Mitzi lighting fixtures embody form and function in perfect harmony. Shape: Globe. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel