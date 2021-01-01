From child craft
Stella 3 Drawer Dresser
Advertisement
The art deco-inspired design of the child craft Stella 3-drawer dresser will bring a touch of elegance and class to your nursery or bedroom. The beaded detailing and the gracefully turned legs enhance the dresser’s sophisticated style, providing you a functional, yet beautiful piece of furniture. The round brushed gold metal knobs highlight the 3 spacious drawers which provide generous storage space. Available in child craft’s matte white and gentle gray non-toxic, baby-safe finishes, the Stella 3-drawer dresser pairs perfectly with other items from the Stella collection, creating a chic and polished look for your baby’s nursery. Color: Gray