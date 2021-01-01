From union rustic
Steiger Decorative Square Faux Leather Pillow Covers
Easily update and refresh your home with this pillow cover set. The set includes 2 pillow covers Distinct and colorful patterns will add hue and style to any room. A hidden zipper closure provides a seamless look all the way around. Artificial Leather Side is %100 Vegan Leather. Usage Area: Home, bedroom, drawing room, living room, family room, playroom, study room, dining room, bedding, deck chair, divan, bench, floor, lounge, saloon, hotel, yoga, Christmas, Festival, club, bar, pub, coffee house, tent, car, seat, balcony, party, picnic, wedding, office, cafe, etc. Advice for the Pillow inserts: As filling for this cover can be used pillow insert/Cushion Pad can be used 18" H x 18" W x 4" D or 19" H x19" W x 4" D sized item with weight 0,65 - 0,95 lb. Color: Navy Blue, Size: 17" x 17"