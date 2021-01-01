From style craft
Steel Table Lamp - Silver Steel and Poly Resin
Champagne silver etched poly resin and traditional steel table lampTextured Hardback ShadeMatching finialRequires (1) 150 Watt A21 E26 Incandescent Bulb.Voltage - 120VCord Length: 62 in.Portable Base Dimensions: 17.5 DiaShade Dimensions: 17.5 Dia x 13.5HThis Item Is Rated For Dry Locations, Meaning It Can Be Used In An Indoor area That Is Not Normally Subject to Dampness. May Include a Location Subject to Temporary Dampness Provided Ventilation Is Adequate to Prevent Any Accumulation of Moisture Such as The Bathroom