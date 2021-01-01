From stearns and foster
Stearns & Foster Reserve, 15-Inch Luxury Firm Tight Top Mattress and 5-Inch Foundation, Queen, Hand Built in the USA
Advertisement
RESERVE COLLECTION: The legendary mattress that’s hand-layered for luxury. The Stearns & Foster Reserve Collection is our highest expression of craftsmanship. UNPARALLED DESIGN: From plush Indulge Memory Foam to the responsive support of our patented Intellicoil, every stitch of a Stearns & Foster bed is designed with you in mind. INDULGE MEMORY FOAM: An exclusively made foam engineered for Stearns & Foster by the scientists at Tempur-Pedic. Indulge yourself with a plush, comfortable feel, plus premium pressure relief for all-night support. INTELLI COIL HD: Our one-of-a-kind innerspring design, with densely packed coils provides even more adaptive support for every type of sleeper. COOLING TECHNOLOGY: A stretch-knit covering featuring Tencel, a sustainably sourced fiber used in athletic wear, designed to wick away moisture and keep you comfortable. A ventilated coil system works with external air vents to increase breathability and promote cool, comfortable, deep slumber throughout the night.