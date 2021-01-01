From stearns + foster
Stearns and Foster Pollock Hybrid Luxury Cushion Firm - Mattress Only, King, White
The Lux Estate Hybrid collection takes the comfort of indulge memory foam and adds our own time-honored craftsmanship. With the support of IntelliCoil HD plus indulge memory foam, it's a hybrid mattress that's as cozy as it is supportive - and the only one to earn the Stearns & Foster name.Velvet accents and embroideryINDULGE MEMORY FOAM: An exclusively made foam engineered for Stearns & Foster by the scientists at Tempur-Pedic. Indulge yourself with a plush, comfortable feel, plus premium pressure relief for all-night support.INDULGE HD MEMORY FOAM: An even higher-density foam engineered by Tempur-Pedic scientists to deliver an elevated Stearns & Foster feel. Experience indulgent comfort and premium pressure relief to get the sleep you've always dreamed of.INTELLICOIL HD: Our one-of-a-kind innerspring design, with densely packed coils provides even more adaptive support for every type of sleeper.INTELLICOIL MICRO LAYER: This version of our IntelliCoil technology is designed to stretch across the entire mattress for long-lasting support - and plush, yet conforming comfort.PRECISIONEDGE + AIRVENT: Provides comfort, support and breathability throughout -creating a mattress that's durable, flexible, and decadently comfortable from edge to edge.Note: Split Cal King is made up of 2 pieces. You must select a quantity of 2 for these sizes for a complete set. Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Stearns & Foster Features:Mattress Top Type: Tight TopMattress Type: Innerspring, HybridIncluded: 1 Mattress(es)Features: Fire Resistant, Temperature RegulatingAdditional Information: Suitable for Adjustable Bed FramesCoil Count: 2966 CoilsManufacturer Warranty: 10 YearBed Size: KingMeasurements: 15 Depth/Inches, 80 Length/Inches, 76 Width/InchesBase Material: 100% PolyurethaneComfort Type: Cushion FirmCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US