Stearns & Foster Lux Estate, 13.5-Inch Luxury Ultra Firm Tight Top Mattress and 5-Inch Foundation, King, Hand Built in the USA

LUX ESTATE COLLECTION: The bed that takes indulgent comfort to the next level. UNPARALLELED DESIGN: from plush indulge memory foam to the responsive support of our patented IntelliCoil, every stitch of a Stearns & foster bed is designed with you in mind. INDULGE MEMORY FOAM: An exclusively made foam engineered for Stearns & foster by the scientists at temperature-pedic indulge yourself with a plush, comfortable feel, plus Premium pressure relief for all-night support. INTELLI COIL HD: our one-of-a-kind innerspring design, with densely packed coils provides even more adaptive support for every type of Sleeper. COOLING TECHNOLOGY: a stretch-knit covering featuring Tencel, a sustainably sourced fiber used in athletic wear, Designed to wick away moisture and keep you comfortable. A ventilated Coil system works with external Air vents to increase breathability and promote cool, comfortable, deep slumber throughout the night.