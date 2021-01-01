From stearns + foster
Stearns and Foster Hurston Plush Tight Top - Mattress + Box Spring, Split Cal King, White
The Stearns & Foster Estate collection is designed to deliver supreme, indulging comfort. Crafted by our certified master craftsmen with the world's finest materials, plus our IntelliCoil to deliver the perfect level of support. It sets the bar for any premium mattress.Indulge Memory Foam: An exclusively made foam engineered for Stearns & Foster by the scientists at Tempur-Pedic. Indulge yourself with a plush, comfortable feel, plus premium pressure relief for all-night support.IntelliCoil: The world's finest bed wouldn't be complete without the world's finest innerspring. The IntelliCoil is our patented coil-within-a-coil design, allowing sleepers of all body types to find their perfect level of support.PRECISIONEDGE + AIRVENT System: Provides comfort, support and breathability throughout - creating a mattress that's durable, flexible, and decadently comfortable from edge to edge.Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Stearns & Foster Features:Mattress Top Type: Tight TopMattress Type: InnerspringIncluded: 2 Mattress(es), 2 Box Spring(s)Features: Fire Resistant, Temperature RegulatingAdditional Information: Suitable for Adjustable Bed FramesCoil Count: 974 CoilsManufacturer Warranty: 10 YearBed Size: Split Cal KingMaximum Weight Limit: 1000 LbsBase Material: 100% PolyurethaneComfort Type: PlushMattress + Box Spring Measurements: 23 Depth/Inches, 83 Length/Inches, 72 Width/InchesCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US