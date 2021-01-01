Econoco Steam Butler II Professional 1350W Garment Steamer

SteamButler II Professional Garment Steamer removes wrinkles from garments in seconds and keeps your clothes looking neat. This lightweight, easy to use steamer produces a steady flow of steam within 30 seconds. A pole with a hanger hook allows you to hang garments directly on the steamer. The generous water reservoir allows you to steam many garments without the need to stop and refill. An automatic shut-off switch prevents damage. The lightweight plastic nozzle with a pistol grip is comfortable enough to use for extended periods. Included casters provide mobility. A professional-grade steamer great for use at home.