Steagles Football Est 1943 Phil-Phit Combine Team Premium T-Shirt

The Phil-Pitt "Steagles" is the popular nickname for the team created by the temporary merger of two teams Phil-Pitt in 1943. The league's official record book refers to the team as "Phil-Pitt Combine". Perfect for Dad who is crazy about football. Great for an older football fan or for someone who is an American football enthusiast. Are you looking for someone who knows everything about the history of American Football? Grab this great Steagles football tee. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.