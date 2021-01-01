From orren ellis
Stcyr 3 Piece Faux Leather Living Room Set
This Modern Configurable Living Room Set is steeped in the desire to combine a modern minimalist style with flawless design and unsurpassed manufacturing. The living room set is certain to give your interior the desired look and visual impact worthy of a modern living room. Each piece was designed to be comfortable, stylish, sturdy, and built to last for years to come. Each piece is upholstered with top-grade bonded leather for smooth and easy to clean surface pillow top armrests for additional comfort and finally accented with stainless steel sofa legs to complete the look. This set will be the smart choice for the modern contemporary living room. (It will come in 3 boxes, Some parts are hidden at the bottom, you will have to open the zip as it is instructed on the assembly guide.) Upholstery Color: Gray Faux Leather