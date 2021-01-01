Blackjack Lighting STB-40C Starburst Single Light 40" Wide LED Sputnik Chandelier Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Blackjack Lighting STB-40C Starburst Single Light 40" Wide LED Sputnik Chandelier FeaturesReplaceable LED sourceConstructed from stainless steelIntegrated LED lightingIncludes a 42" total length adjustable downrod kitDesigned for commercial or residential useDimmable via Triac dimming systemsRated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 24-11/16"Minimum Height: 24-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 60"Width: 39-1/2"Depth: 39-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 40 wattsLumens: 2900Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIVoltage: 110 and 277 volts Polished Chrome