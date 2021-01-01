(2 pack) Rimmel Stay Matte Setting Spray, Transparent Setting Spray

(2 pack) Rimmel Stay Matte Setting Spray in Transparent is a must-have addition to a cosmetics collection. Its made to lock your makeup into place for all-day staying power. This 2-in-1 primer and setting spray may be applied underneath or over the top of your makeup. Its formulated with cucumber extract to help soothe, soften and revive skin texture. The transparent finish is non-shiny, cutting down on glare under direct lighting and in flash photos. It sets quickly so you can get on with your day.