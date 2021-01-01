From stila
Stila Stay All Day 10-In-1 Illuminating Skin Veil Primer in Beauty: NA.
For skin that looks lit from within, add a touch of illumination with Stila's 10-In-1 Primer. Working to brighten the complexion, this priming balm is enriched with broad-spectrum SPF 30 to keep skin protected, while hydrating and nourishing. Formulated with micro-spheres, it helps hide skin imperfections, reduce pore size and provides oil and blemish control, while actively working to reduce inflammation and improve the skin's texture. Upon application, the silky and luxurious formula imparts a dewy, youthful glow that seems to defy the signs of age and time.. In Kitten - pink-champagne. Dermatologist-tested, 80-minute water resistant, vegan & cruelty-free. Natural coverage with a silky, powdery finish. 1.0 fl oz/ 30 ml. Apply a small amount on clean skin using a firm brush or your fingers. Use alone or in conjunction with your favorite concealer and setting powder. STIL-WU450. SC67010001. Created in 1994 by a top celebrity makeup artist, Stila is known for its modern, sophisticated, non-intimidating approach to beauty. The brand's innovative, multi-tasking formulas, eco-friendly packaging, and fashion-forward colors have cemented its place on must-have lists of top beauty editors around the world.