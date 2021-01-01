Statistocrat LED Pendant Light by Moooi - Color: Brown (ULMOLSTS-8014)

Statistocrat LED Suspension Light is a futuristic three-dimensional design featuring a sleek and slender body made of aluminum with structured matte powder-coating. The bold design of the Statistocrat breathes life into a room and is ideally suspended in a office, kitchen or living room space. The LED suspension light is available in 25 color options with matching steel cylinder canopy and black cable. Founded by Marcel Wanders and Casper Vissers in 2001, Moooi is devoted to listening to designers and making their dreams take form. The result? A collection of lighting, furniture and accessories that is playful, unique and exquisitely daring. From bold patterns to oversized shapes to eclectic oddities, Moooi aims to inspire people to fall in love with their homes once again. Shape: Dome. Color: Brown.