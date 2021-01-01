Hubbardton Forge Stasis Table Lamp Lamp With Shade Option - Color: Beige

You'll go into stasis mode when you see it. The Stasis Table Lamp with Shade Option from Hubbardton Forge is a stunning piece that will add a touch of luxury and personality to your home office, bedroom, living room, or foyer. The body curves gently upward, supported by a secondary stand and is made out of Wrought Iron, which has been forged by hand by skilled artisans right here in the USA. The drum-shaped shade is made out of Fabric and, as well as diffusing the light for some ambiance, provides a sense of symmetry to the piece. Shape: Drum. Color: Beige. Additional Color: Natural Anna. Finish: Gold. Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting, Hand-Forged Iron Lighting