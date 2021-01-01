From kobi halperin
Kobi Halperin Stasia Floral Peasant Blouse
Advertisement
A bohemian peasant silhouette is enhanced with tassel trim and beaded sequin embellishment. V-neck with self-tie closure Long puff sleeves Pullover style Beaded trim Silk/viscose Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Draped silhouette About 26" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND With an extensive background in womens ready-to-wear, Israeli designer Kobi Halperin launched his eponymous line in 2015. Halperins collections evoke a sense of warmth with lively prints and cheerful use of color. Everyday pieces like dresses, blouses and trousers are elevated with luxe fabrics, handcrafted embellishments and intricate details. Modern Collections - Kobi Halperin > Kobi Halperin > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Kobi Halperin. Color: Cobalt Multi. Size: Medium.