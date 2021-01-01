From maaji
Maaji Starry Verona Victory V-Wire Bikini Top
Please note that due to the unique artistic design of Maaji swimwear, the exact print may vary from piece to piece. In the Maaji Starry Verona Victory V-Wire Bikini Top, you'll be ready to take a dip into the water with fun all-over star print. Reversible front V-wire halter top with adjustable straps. Removable soft cups. All-over star print. 92% polyamide, 8% spandex. Delicate cold wash cycle, do not tumble dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.