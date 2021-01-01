Satco Starfish S11250 A19 WiFi Smart LED Light Bulb, Works with Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, 5 Watts, 2700K-5000K, 450 Lumens, Clear, Tunable White

WIFI SMART BULB: 2.4 GHz WiFi enabled bulb offers secure, smart lighting control of your home by voice or Starfish mobile app; compatible with Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings (no hub required) LIGHT BULB FIXTURE: A19 LED with E26 medium base, 120 Volts, 450 Lumens brightness, 5 Watts (replaces 40 Watts), and rated for 15,000 hours TUNABLE WHITE LIGHT: 80 CRI light bulb provides warm to cool white temperature ranges between 2700-5000K DIMMABLE: Dimmable only with Starfish app SAFETY LISTING: Damp Location Listed; cULus Listed; Enclosed Fixture Rated; RoHS Compliant; FCC Listed, Weight: 0.08 Pounds, Manufacturer: Satco Products