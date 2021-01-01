Tommy Bahama Starfish Geo Plush 1-Piece Blue Microfiber Full/Queen Blanket

Tommy Bahama Ultra Soft Plush Blanket and throw collection is the perfect layering piece to your bedroom decor. The collection features island-inspired solid colors and print motifs that allows you to spontaneously relax in style. Made of super soft plush polyester, provides extra warmth for those colder nights. This blanket is 100% polyester, medium weight and easy to layer. Our products are crafted with you in mind, this blanket is standard 100 by oeko-tex certification- tested against a list of 350 harmful substances, resulting in a chemical free item. Includes one blanket. Machine washable, for easy care. Color: Blue.