Ippolita Stardust Sterling Silver & Diamond Pav Medium Flower Pendant Necklace

From the Stardust Collection. An undulating, asymmetrical disc of sterling silver is inlaid with shimmering diamonds and centered upon a complementary trace chain. Diamond, 0.81 tcw Diamond color: I2-I3 Diamond clarity: HI Sterling silver Lobster clasp Imported SIZE Length, about 16" with 2" extender ABOUT THE BRAND Italian artist and designer Ippolita Rostagno founded her luxury jewelry house in New York City in 1999. Having studied sculpture and ceramics at the Istituto d'Arte in Florence, Rostagno embraces organic shapes and a fluid, timeless aesthetic. Today, her colorful creations are designed for everyday wear and finely crafted in18K gold, silver and precious stones.