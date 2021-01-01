Silver Buffalo Star Wars Expressions of a Stormtrooper Ceramic Coffee Mug for Cappuccino, Latte or Hot Tea, 14 Oz, Black

COFFEE MUG: Our novelty coffee cup holds 14 ounces of your favorite latte, cappuccino or drip coffee for when you need tap into the power of the force or caffeine in the morning MULTIPLE USES: Not just for coffee, our novelty coffee mug can also be used as a paperweight, storage for pens or loose change, droid parts, or even mug cakes! DURABLE AND STURDY: Our novelty ceramic coffee mug is perfect for hot or cold beverages, is BPA-free, microwave safe, and top-shelf dishwasher safe OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Have confidence knowing you are purchasing an officially licensed Disney's Star Wars product from Silver Buffalo MAKES A GREAT GIFT: Makes a great gift for all the Star Wars fans in your life, now they can feel like they are drinking their favorite beverage in the barracks with the iconic Stormtroopers!, Weight: 0.9 Pounds, Manufacturer: Silver Buffalo