From stripe & stare
Stripe & Stare Star Colorblock Hoodie
Advertisement
This sweatshirt is made from super-soft modal, in a thicker weave, that is breathable and perfect for layering in comfort. Drawstring hood Long sleeves Pullover styling Kangaroo pouch pocket Tencel micro modal/elastane Lining: Tencel micro modal/elastane Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'11" tall, 41" bust, 33" waist, 45" hips Model is wearing a US size Small. Lingerie - Contemporary Collections > Stripe & Stare > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Stripe & Stare. Color: Charcoal. Size: Small.