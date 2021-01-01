Lancome Star Bronzer Natural Matte Bronzing Powder is a sheer, silky-light powder that delivers the appearance of a perfect matte, yet natural-looking, sun-kissed glow in any season. Formulated with exceptional light-reflecting pigments, it helps give the appearance of a radiant, tanned makeup result. Smooth and comfortable texture blends effortlessly and evenly into the skin. Skin feels silky soft and looks even-toned. Radiant, yet natural-looking, it's suitable for all skin types. How do I use it: Apply Star Bronzer with your favorite brush or choice application tool. From Lancome. Includes: