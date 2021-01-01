From montblanc
Montblanc Star Automatic Silver Guilloche Dial Unisex Watch 113849
Stainless steel case with a black alligator leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver guilloche dial with luminous rose gold-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands.Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic movement with a 42 hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Case diameter: 40 mm. Case thickness: 9.95 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 19 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Montblanc Star Automatic Silver Guilloche Dial Black Leather Unisex Watch 113849.