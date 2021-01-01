From grosche
Grosche Stanford Double-Walled Glass French Press/34 oz.
Advertisement
This glass French press insulates the coffee to keep it hot for about two to three times longer than a single walled French press. This addresses one of the most common complaints about French presses - that in the four minutes it takes to brew, and if left any longer the coffee continues to get cold and is no longer piping hot. 34 oz. 7"W x 11"H x 5"D Borosilicate glass Hand wash Imported. Gifts - Kitchen > Grosche > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Grosche. Color: Silver.