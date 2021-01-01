From vans
Vans Standard MTE (
Advertisement
The Vans Standard MTE is the modern standard in winter boots-traction, warmth, and weatherproofing wrapped in Vans style. Complete with a classic vulcanized look, leather and synthetic uppers, Standard MTE snow boot outsoles, and signature Vans sidestripes, the Standard MTE is a contemporary classic in the Vans family. It also features removable felt liners, waterproof rubber lowers, and a waterproof seam-sealed construction to keep your feet warm and dry. Whether you're enjoying an aprÃ¨s, shoveling the driveway, or binding-less pow surfing, the Standard boot is the obvious choice. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 12 oz Shaft: 9 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size Men's 9.5, Women's 11, width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size.