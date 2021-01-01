From flash furniture
Flash Furniture Navy Standard Folding Chair with Upholstered Seat (Outdoor) in Blue | 889142011828
Guests will be amazed in the comfort of this ultra-padded upholstered metal folding chair. Whether you have planned for your guest's arrival or had a sudden influx of family show up on your doorsteps you'll be well prepared with these padded folding chairs. Suitable for everyday use you can host holiday parties, birthdays, girl's night in and game night with chairs that setup quickly and store compactly. Enjoy the good weather by going outdoors to dine and play games. Padded folding chairs provide comfort during extended meetings and social gatherings. Its 18-gauge curved powder coated steel frame is triple braced, and double hinged with leg strengthening support bars to hold up to 300 pounds. Non-marring floor glides on the legs protect your floors by sliding smoothly when you move them. Built for commercial use these attractive chairs are a smart seating solution for your next business meeting as well as in the home for family gatherings and other social events. After outdoor events, store indoors to protect the frames from extreme moisture. With nothing to assemble these chairs come ready to service your needs.