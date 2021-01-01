From comfort revolution
Standard Aromatherapy Memory Foam Pillow Chamomile - Comfort Revolution
Treat yourself to a spa-like sleep with Comfort Revolution’s Chamomile Memory Foam Pillow. Premium pressure-relieving memory foam is wrapped in a cool-to-the-touch and buttery soft chamomile essential oil-infused cover to help relax you to sleep. Chamomile is a natural calming agent known to help soothe the mind and body, enhancing a relaxing sleep experience. Essential oil is slowly released in gentle bursts as you interact with the pillow, allowing you to experience a subtle spa-like retreat as you catch up on your z’s. Chamomile Essential Oil Infusion: Cover is infused with naturally-derived chamomile essential oils which are slowly released to calm you to sleep. *essential oil infusion can withstand up to 20 washes. Calm Down: Chamomile is a natural calming agent known to help calm and soothe the mind and body. Cool-To-the-Touch: Buttery soft and cool-to-the-touch zip-close cover soothes you to sleep. Easy Care: Cover is removable and machine washable for easy care. Aromatherapy essential-oil infusion lasts up to 20 washes. Custom Comfort: Premium responsive memory foam adapts to your unique shape for personalized comfort. Spa-Like Sleep: For best results, we rmend enjoying our pillows without an added pillowcase.