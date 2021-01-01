From aqua creations
Stand by Aqua Creations - Color: Red (SB48Pen-Redwood)
Advertisement
The Stand By 48 Inch LED Pendant Light was designed in 2002 and blends simplicity and beauty together creating a stunning pendant. These perfectly round-shaped discs feature a striking combination of pure simplicity and glamour. Stand By elegantly radiates brilliance and adds a remarkable dimension to any space. The multiple sizes and colors of the Stand By pendants make it a versatile and bespoke contemporary lighting collection. They can be placed singularly or as a cluster of various size shades. Aqua Creations started back in 1994 when Ayala Serfaty and Abi Serfaty started working from their home. Today Aqua Creations is still led by founder and creative director Abi Serfaty who takes pride in their combination of artistic values, aesthetics and quality. Each one of their stunning lights are all handmade and utilize advanced and sustainable lighting technology. Shape: Flat. Color: Red.