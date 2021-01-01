From bdi
Stance Lift Desk by BDI - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (6650 BK)
The Stance Lift Desk by BDI is a cool, contemporary, and smart addition to office spaces that is built to fit however one works. Go from standing to sitting with ease using an electronically powered leg system that can be operated via a programmable keypad. An included power strip and cable management ledge keep the minimalistic design of this desk clean as a smooth, satin-etched glass surface durably supports the daily workflow. Add an optional keyboard drawer or modesty panel for a custom, organized workspace. In BDI, you'll find a collection of high performance furniture pieces that are unique, functional and beautiful. BDI's Home Theatre furniture is engineered to meet the demanding needs of today's electronics with innovations such as hidden wheels, adjustable shelves, cable management and flow-through ventilation as standard features. A BDI Home Theatre system successfully merges functional innovation with original and exciting contemporary design. In addition to the Home Theatre collection, BDI offers exciting furniture designs and mirrors for the office, living room and beyond. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black.