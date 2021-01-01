Stamp Collector and Wine Love Gifts and Apparel Stamps Keep Me Busy Until I Can Drink Wine Apparel Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Awesome stamp collector and wine apparel. The perfect collectors apparel. A stamp collecting lover's apparel . Great for post office wear . A funny drinking apparel. Awesome wine apparel. Funny wine apparel. A wine drinker's apparel. Distressed apparel A great stamp collector gift. If your shopping list includes stamp collector albums, stamp collector books or other stamp connecting supplies then this outfit is for you. Also a great wine drinkers gift. great gift for the wine loving stamp collector. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only