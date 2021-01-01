Stamped Triangles II by NW Art - Color: Multicolor (98073Z-20)

Advertisement
A tranquil vibe follows wherever Stamped Triangles II by NW Art is displayed. The layered color palette set against a grey background delivers a calming effect that's ideal for a living room or even a child's bedroom, while the use of pigment-based archival inks provides enduring years of consistent beauty. For added convenience, this Jennifer Goldberger giclÃ©e print ships pre-wired and ready to hang. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Multicolor.