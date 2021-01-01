Primal Steel Stainless Steel Textured 2.5mm Hinged Hoop Earrings

Showcase your charming style in an elegant way with these hinged hoop earrings. Crafted from durable stainless steel these 20mm hoops features brilliant textured detailing for a charming and lovely design. Secured with hinged closures these 2.5mm thick earrings will make a wonderful addition to any jewelry collection.Metal Weight: 3.48 gramsJewelry Type: FashionEarring Type: Hinged Hoop EarringsJewelry Finish: TexturedGender: Women'sClosure: SaddlebackMetal: Stainless SteelMetal Color: WhiteDimensions: 20mm diameter, thickness 2.5mmYour item arrives in a complimentary green gift box with a white bow, perfect for safekeeping or gift giving.Country of Origin: China