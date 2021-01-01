From bene casa
Bene Casa Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Lid
The Stainless-Steel stockpot has a reinforced base for even cooking. With the capacity to meet the needs of the whole family, this sturdy stock pot is perfect for stews, soups, and chili. Made from heavy-duty, mirror-polished stainless steel, this is a stockpot that is built to cope with kitchen use and keep its looks. A matching, tight-fitting stainless-steel lid keeps moisture and nutrients in for tastier, healthier food, with even, fast heating across the whole pot ensuring consistency for your cooking. Safe for use on induction hobs, the dishwasher safe stockpot is easy to keep clean, and it is essential for any family kitchen. Offering great value, get your Bene casa stainless-steel stockpot today, it has the capacity you need, long-lasting strength and simple, dishwasher cleaning for fuss-free use. Order our Benecasa stock pot today and enjoy hassle-free cooking as soon as it arrives. Benecasa Size: 8 qts.