Stainless Steel 1.8 Gallon Step On Trash Can
Features:Materials: Steel and plasticCapacity: 1.8 GallonsSlight tap to the pedal and the lid gently opensOpen Type: Step OnRoom Use: BathroomPowder Coated Finish: YesPrimary Material: MetalPrimary Material Details: Stainless steelRust Resistant: YesTarnish Resistant: YesLeak-Proof: YesLid Included: YesLid Color: Polished steelRemovable Liner: YesHandles Included: YesNumber of Handles: 1Decorative: YesCapacity: 1.8 GallonsMaximum Weight Capacity: 20 PoundsInterior Bin Height - Top to Bottom: 10.25 InchesInterior Bin Width - Side to Side: 8.12 InchesInterior Bin Depth - Front to Back: 6.5 InchesOpening Width - Side to Side: 8.12 InchesProduct Type: Trash CanIntended Use: ResidentialCapacity: 1.8Primary Material: SteelColor: Lid Included: YesRemovable Lid: NoSlow Close Lid: Opening Mechanism: Step OnLiner Included: YesRemovable Liner: YesCompatible Liner Part Number: Odor Seal: NoTrash Bag Fastener: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaWheels Included: Shape: RoundTheme: Spefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 14.96Overall Width - Side to Side: 14.56Overall Depth - Front to Back: 14.56Assembly:Additional Tools Required (Not Included): Adult Assembly Required: NoInstallation Required: NoWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Against manufacturer defects Color: White