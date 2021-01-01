Stainless Steel Steamer Pot - Multi-Layer Stackable Saucepot Cookware With Septa & Lifter - Soup Boiler Pot & Hotpot For Vegetables, Seafood, Dumpling

Our Multifunctional Cooking PotSteaming cooking is boiling water to evaporate into steam. The steam transfers heat to the food to make it cook. Different from cooking contact on water, steaming food is separated from boiling water, direct contact with hot steam. Steaming food is an effective way to make full use of the nutrients in food.our Multi-Purpose Stainless Steel Steam Boiler, all parts are made of high-quality stainless steel. Come with a double-layer bottom pot, a steamer, a partition, a lifter, a lid. Provide 3 steam boilers with different capacities to meet your different needs.